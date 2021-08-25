Denver7 viewers raise $5,000 for Miller Farms to help recover from tornado damage

DENVER — Nearly three months ago, a tornado touched down on Miller Farms and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage during a rough farming season. Denver7 viewers dug into their pockets to show the family-owned farm their support and raised $5,000.

“That’s just amazing,” said Joe Miller, the owner of the farm.

Miller’s parents bought the land and started farming in 1949. For years, the family has donated vegetables and fruits to food banks and churches, and Miller says they don’t plan to slow down.

The family plans to use the money raised to purchase seeds to plant fruits or vegetables to help keep putting food on the tables of families in need.

“We’re just grateful to continue the farm on to the next generations to feed people,” Melissa Miller said.

She says the best way to continue to show their family support is by shopping at their farm, local farmers' markets and supporting agriculture.

“This will just go towards building a more and more stable farm, and a stronger next year,” Melissa Miller said.

The Miller family is now preparing for their annual fall festival.

