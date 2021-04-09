Denver7 viewers open hearts to officer whose SUV was stolen during cancer treatment

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

DENVER — Denver7 viewers have opened their hearts to a Port of Entry Officer whose SUV was stolen in February while she was in Aurora getting stem cell treatment for Leukemia.

Mary King and her daughter, Brittany, were staying at the Forum Fitzsimons Apartments across from UCHealth.

Brittany decided to go grocery shopping, but when she walked out to the garage, her mom's Dodge Durango was gone.

"I was shocked," Mary said. "I had a lot more faith in humans than that."

Denver 7 viewers saw that story and many wanted to help, so they contributed funds to an account set up for Mary.

The Scripps Howard Foundation and Contact 7 Gives awarded a check for just over $2,000 to Mary this morning.

She's using the funds to help pay down her mortgage.

"We're really grateful for this," she said, "and to viewers and supporters for all the help. It was quite an experience."

And there's more good news. Mary gets to go home next week.

Brittany said she's looking forward to taking her mom back to Lamar.

"I'm excited and ready to move on to a more normal setting, and day to day life," she said.

Brittany told Denver7 that the family purchased a 2008 Buick Enclave as a replacement for Mary's Durango.

She says at first, Mary, who was attached to the Durango, didn't know what to think.

"She was a little stand-offish towards it," Brittany said, "but she's warming up to it. It has a lot of features that she was looking for."

She said one of the features Mary really likes are the heated seats, because he cancer treatments leave her feeling cold.

Brittany said police found the old Durango the day after the family purchased the Buick.

She said someone had been living in it.

"It was filled to the brim, front and back, with clothes," Brittany said. "The belongings in the middle was like a bed. The ignition had been ripped out of it."

Brittany added, "We're grateful for the outpouring of love and donations, and the offers of rides and vehicles. It's good to see the good side of a bad situation."