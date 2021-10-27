Denver7 viewers help replace stolen camper for quadriplegic father

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — New adventures are in the works for a quadriplegic husband and father who had his camper stolen while traveling across Colorado.

Stephen Garcia and his family spent nearly four years planning their road trip from Pennsylvania to Colorado. The family was excited about their adventure and their custom camper, which was outfitted to meet Garcia’s and his family’s needs.

Just six days into the 21-day family road trip, the camper was stolen from a La Quinta Inn and Suites parking lot in Louisville. Garcia and his wife were crushed.

“My wife came back into the hotel and she was in tears,” Garcia said.

After sharing Garcia’s story, Denver7 viewers raised more than $11,000. The money was used to help pay Garcia’s mortgage and purchase a new camper.

“It just means to me that there were just so many good people out there,” Garcia said. “Thank you so much. Thank you, thank you so much. I mean, I was really in tears.”

Garcia said he’s already brainstorming new road trips.

“It's pretty darn exciting,” Garcia said. “I went from, you know, thinking that we would never be able to camp again to, like, I don't ever want to try camping again to now, it's like, we can't wait 'til spring and we can get back out there.”

He said the outpouring of support and the overwhelming donations are a reminder that there is more good in the world than bad.

