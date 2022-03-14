Denver7 Gives viewers give a fresh start to victims of theft

DENVER — More than a week after a new family to Colorado had their trailer and most of their belongings stolen, the careful watch and generosity of Denver7 viewers has helped things look much brighter for the Agemy family.

Seth and Johanne Agemy, along with their two-year-old son Jackson, moved to Colorado from Montana at the end of February. But they didn’t get the initial welcome to Colorado they were hoping for when their trailer with nearly all of their belongings was stolen off the street in Denver in broad daylight.

Between their clothing, toys, possessions, aviation mechanic tools for Seth Agemy’s work and the trailer itself, the couple estimated a potential loss of $40,000.

However, the warm welcome for the Agemys would only be delayed, not denied completely.

After sharing their story, donations poured in to the Denver7 Gives fundraiser for them. A viewer named Michael Romero, a retired aviation mechanic himself, offered his tools to Seth Agemy as he started his new job at Denver International Airport on Wednesday.

Another viewer called a tip in to police about seeing the trailer, and it was found in Golden days after being reported missing. While Seth Agemy’s tools and the couples bikes were stolen out of it, most other belongings, like the sentimental items the couple was most worried about losing, were safely returned.

On Sunday, thanks to the generosity of Denver7 Gives donors, the Agemys were able to buy new bikes at Pedal bicycle shop in Littleton. The shop donated new helmets, water bottles and additional bike equipment.

Denver7 Gives will also pay the next rent check for the Agemys as they get settled in the Denver area.

All this, the couple said, made the Colorado welcome they were hoping for and then some.

“We are just so overwhelmed and blown away by everyone’s generosity and just showing us love, even people we don’t know,” Johanne Agemy said. “I’ve had people reach out to us on Facebook and say, ‘Hey, do you need furniture?' Or, 'Hey, do you need a washer and dryer? We saw your story and, you know, we want to be able to give back to you.’ And all this love that’s being poured out to us made the transition a lot easier. And so, we just really want to say thank you to everyone who said kind words and who gave to us.”

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌