Denver7 Gives, Stevinson Toyota West partner to buy car for Afghan interpreter and his family

DENVER — Ever since the Siddiqi family moved from Afghanistan to the United States, they've embraced the freedoms Colorado has to offer. Now, a new means of transportation will help with that, thanks to the generosity of Denver7 viewers and Stevinson Toyota West.

“We’re so grateful to Denver7 and the Stevinson Toyota for this generosity and help,” Ahmad Siddiqi said.

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last year, Siddiqi, a former Afghan interpreter, his wife and their four children fled to the United States, seeking refuge and safety.

The arrival came on the heels of a months-long process precipitated by Broomfield City Councilwoman Heidi Henkle, and her husband, Scott Henkle. Scott, an Army veteran served overseas with Ahmad Siddiqi.

After a series of community efforts, including one from Denver7 Gives, the Siddiqi family was able to secure housing and begin their life in the U.S. The latest help in their transition to the country came in the form of a Toyota Highlander.

"They can now go to soccer practice, go to softball practice, go grocery shopping, and they don't have to rely on anybody," said Scott. "It's really going to be freedom."

Denver7 Gives and Stevinston Toyota split the cost of the vehicle.

"I want to extend a thanks for everything you've done for the 19 years in assisting our country [during the efforts] to try to assist your country," said Deck Hughes, Stevinson Toyota general manager.

