Denver7 Gives sponsors dozens of children's bedroom builds

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Your donations have helped some of the youngest Marshall Fire victims feel a sense of home. Two months ago, Denver7 Gives donated $50,000 to a nonprofit that designs and builds new bedrooms for kids who lost everything.

Since then, they have completed 52 rooms and raised more than $100,000. They have more than 100 families that have applied for rooms.

We were there on Monday to see two of the big reveals.

"When you and I met, we were at our first house and this will be 52 when we complete today," said Lindsey McMorran, the founder of Hope Lives Here Colorado's Build A Bedroom program.

She said an all-volunteer crew has been taking on three to nine bedroom builds a week, and it's worth it for the reactions from the parents and the children.

"It's not just a bed, it's the art supplies. It's the Pokemon cards. It's the little things for them," she said.

Ida, 13, and Tuva, 11, lost everything in the Marshall Fire, and volunteers put their rooms together on Monday.

"They both are big dancers and love New York City and love the ballet," said McMorran.

When it was time for the reveal, the sisters who have been through so much were nervous and excited.

"You keep thinking that you're gonna walk back into your house, and then you're not, and you never gonna walk back in there," said Tuva.

When she saw her ballet-themed bedroom, her eyes filled with tears.

"Thanks so much," she said. "It just feels like instead of bringing back the old you can make new things. It kind of makes you move on to the next step."

Ida loved her New York-themed retreat.

"This is so cool," she gushed. "It's amazing how many people want to help, and even though you might like break down when you think about something from our old house, then you can think about how many people are trying to feel what you're feeling, and they just want to help. That means a lot. It's special. It's truly special."

