Denver7 Gives provides storage for Superior family following Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. - The Marshall Fire destroyed Roberto and Vannessa Camacho's home one week after they closed on the house. Since then, the family says they've been overwhelmed with support from the community.

“Someone from work that we don’t know let us stay in their apartment,” Roberto Camacho said.

The family says the community has also given them a lot of donations.

“They gave us a lot of toys for our son, Matias, clothes, boots … everyone has been so great to us,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa and Roberto say they are so grateful for the donations, but don’t have anywhere to store the items in their temporary home.

“We were like, 'You know, where do we put this? We are not at our house,'” Roberto said.

With donations from the Denver7 Gives Wildfire Relief Fund, Denver7 rented a storage unit for the Camacho's for as long as they need it.

“We really appreciate all of the things we’ve received," Roberto said. "This will be very helpful right now … for us to move forward with our lives."

Donations also helped pay for movers to move the donations from the Camacho’s temporary home to the storage unit.

Vanessa and Roberto say their 7-year-old son, Matias, has had a hard time understanding that their house is gone. They used his favorite movie, Disney’s "Encanto," to explain.

“In the movie, the house crumbles, and that was kind of my way of explaining it to him, that even though our house is gone, we can rebuild it,” the father said.

While Vanessa and Roberto focus on rebuilding, donations gave Matias a toy version of his favorite home, Casa Madrigal, the main focus of the Encanto movie.

The Camacho’s say it’s hard to express their gratitude, but they are so thankful for every person that’s donated to the victims of the Marshall Fire.

