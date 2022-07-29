Denver7 Gives helps send Smoky Hill High School wrestlers to national championship

AURORA, Colo. — Thanks to generous Denver7 viewers, Aurora high school wrestlers are dancing into their offseason.

A few weeks ago, we introduced you to two students at Smoky Hill High School and their coach, who was raising money to send them to the USA Wrestling Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.

"More often than not, the kids on the wrestling team are the kids that, you know, [their] families just don't have the extra money for sports," said Coach Jake Fisher.

Denver7 Gives collected $5,000 to help not only send wrestlers to this year's national tournament, but also to future tournaments in the years to come.

Denver7 Gives helps send Smoky Hill High School wrestlers to national tournament

In the above video, you can see how excited Fisher and his athletes were when they received the check on behalf of Denver7 Gives.

