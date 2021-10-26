Denver7 Gives helps replace stolen Halloween decorations for Littleton family

LITTLETON, Colo. —- A Littleton family looking to make the most of the upcoming holidays got off to a bad start when a thief stole the bulk of their Halloween decorations, but generous Denver7 viewers stepped up to help.

"We're so thankful," Courtney Miller said. "On top of this, we also got things sent to us."

In September, Miller let her children decorate their Littleton front yard for Halloween on the condition that the kids maintain good grades and help out with household chores.

"We really value work ethic. It's always expected that the kids work their hardest in order to earn these fun things," Miller said in an interview with Denver7 last week.

Last Monday, home surveillance showed a thief taking most of the decorations in the early morning hours.

Through Denver7 Gives, generous viewers helped raise $600 for the children to recreate their Halloween display this week.

"We look forward to giving back and paying it forward." Miller said.

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

