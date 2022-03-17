Denver7 Gives helps musician who lost all of his equipment in the Marshall Fire

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

DENVER -- Harold Honstein is one of the thousands of people who lost their homes and all of their belongings in the Marshall Fire. He had moved into his Superior rental home just three weeks before the fire.

Honstein was at home at the time and says the fire approached so quickly, he only had time to grab his glasses and wallet.

Among the everything Honstein lost was all of his musical instruments and equipment. That's a problem because Honstein is a professional musician.

"Like that, everything was gone," Honstein said.

He is now living in an apartment in Denver. These are the early days of rebuilding his life, and he has not yet been able to replace any of the musical gear he's collected over his 35-year career.

"It's like having a bike with no pedals," said Honstein.

This is where generous Denver7 viewers come in. Denver7 Gives took Honstein on a shopping spree at Denver's Guitar Center and replaced most everything he lost.

Overcome with emotion at the generosity of Denver7 viewers, Honstein said through his tears, "I don't know what to say. God bless Colorado."

