Denver7 Gives helps Marshall Fire victim move into temporary housing

SUPERIOR — Five months after the Marshall Fire devastated parts of two Colorado communities, many are still struggling to get help.

Thanks to your generosity, a single mother who lost her home during the fire will be able to move into her new temporary house while her home is being rebuilt.

We first introduced you to Kristiana DeRolf, a single mother from Superior, in April.

Since then, she has been moving forward with rebuilding. Her lot has been cleared of debris and now she's working to get soil samples.

While working to rebuild, DeRolf required financial help to get into temporary housing. She says all of the support has been receiving has been overwhelming.

Denver7 had a surprise to give her as well. Thanks to the Denver7 Gives Foundation and generous viewers, we presented DeRolf with a $4,000 check to help cover the cost of the first two months of rent at her new temporary house.

"I'm overwhelmed. I'm happily overwhelmed. Thank you. Thank you so much," said DeRolf.

DeRolf will be moving into temporary housing in Arvada in June with two of her sons and her pets.

She's hoping her new house in Superior will be standing around spring of next year.

