Denver7 Gives fundraiser helps Parker mother with limited mobility move to ground floor apartment

PARKER, Colo. — Martina Diaz gripped her walker as she slowly made her way to the living room. A green oxygen cord trailed behind her as she struggled to make her way to the sofa.

Diaz was discharged from the hospital on Oct. 8 after spending two months at Centura Littleton Adventist Hospital battling COVID-19 and recovering. Her occupational therapist said she was “100% deconditioned” from being in the ICU and on a ventilator. The hospital had to order an ambulance to get Diaz home, and then firefighters helped her get up the stairs to the door of her third-story apartment.

Diaz said her limited mobility has prevented her from leaving her apartment since she was discharged nearly three weeks ago. Her home at Ranchstone Apartments does not have an elevator, and it takes forty stairs to reach her floor.

Tears rolled down Diaz’s face as she described her frustrations and need for help achieving daily self-care routines.

Diaz’s family requested a first-floor apartment before she was released, but because they fell behind on rent, Diaz said the landlord denied their request until they could come up with $4,600.

Generous Denver7 viewers donated, raising $4,530 to help Diaz get into a ground floor apartment.

“I am thankful you guys helped,” said Sherile Castillo Diaz, Martinez’s daughter.

Diaz expressed her gratitude and thanked everyone who donated to her cause. She said the money will secure an apartment for the first of November. She said living on the ground floor will allow her to get outside and feel the sun on her face and added that it would make it easier to schedule her doctor’s appointments.

Diaz was not vaccinated at the time she caught COVID-19. She now encourages people against the vaccine to reconsider getting the shot.

