Denver7 Gives fund raises $7,000 for man who received first COVID-19 related lung transplant

AURORA, Colo. — It took a medical first in our state to save a Montana man's life after COVID-19 nearly took it. Now, with each day, Bryan Raymond get’s stronger.

"I’m feeling great. It’s been a long road, but it’s been great to be out of the hospital," Raymond said.

As he continues his physical therapy, seeing his kids for the first time in three months is what continues to push his recovery.

"Hoping to see them around Memorial Day. We still FaceTime every night, but it’s just not the same," Raymond said.

The last time Raymond saw his four children, he was struggling to breathe as his bout with COVID-19 took a terrible turn. Bryan needed a lung transplant at the University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus to save his life — the first COVID-19 related lung transplant in Colorado.

"Thank you to the donor and the donors family. Somebody else had to go through a tragedy for me to live," Raymond said.

He now must stay in Denver for at least another month in the Harlow House, which costs the family $3,400. Bryan has been unable to work since December.

On top of that, their mortgage was placed on forbearance, and they now owe another $4,000 in mortgage payments when it's time to pay.

"It’s just a lot. We got his termination earlier this week and just to know going back home he doesn’t have a job," said Trinity Raymond, Bryan's wife.

Thanks to Denver7 viewers, we were able to cut the family two checks, one to pay the rent and another to pay the mortgage.

"I think that’s the most overwhelming part is just seen all of these people and all of the Denver7 community that don’t even know us. It means they’re willing to help. Thank you, it’s just never enough," Trinity Raymond said.

With the help, the Raymonds can now focus on what they’ve wanted for a long time: for their family to become whole once again.

"Thank you again for all the support from everybody," Trinity Raymond said as she wipes a tear from her eye.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.