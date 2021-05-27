Denver7 Gives fund raises $2,500 for Soul Dog Humane Society Thrift store after being burglarized

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A few weeks ago, thieves broke in through the window of Soul Dog Thrift Store and stole a donation jar. In the process, they also left the wall bent and in shambles.

"They broke into the window, they kicked in some of the inside wall and they stole our donation jar which has maybe $75 in it," said Johnna Davis, manager of the thrift store.

Davis and her daughter run Soul Dog Rescue and the thrift store. The money they make from the thrift store goes toward their main passion of helping animals in need.

"We go to the Indian reservations in the Four Corners and bring back probably 50 animals a week and we have them all up in our shelter in Fort Lupton and it is a huge operation," said Davis.

Right now, they hope to find the 200 dogs and cats in their shelter a good home, but after thieves broke in through their store’s window a few weeks ago, it made it tougher to keep their nonprofit going.

"It just sort of put a big damper on the whole thing and we weren’t sure if we were going to stay open, but then we got to thinking about all the animals that need help and how can we not stay open?" said Davis.

But now their future is a little brighter after Denver7 viewers donated $2,500 to help repair the damage and contribute to the nonprofit's mission of helping animals in need.

"That is just wonderful. You just don’t know how much we appreciate this, the animals appreciate it, and my daughter works 24/7 on her rescue and this is really going to come in good," said Davis.

Davis already has plans for what some of that money could do.

"Now we’re going to put in a door where the window was and try to put some cameras outside and inside too," said Davis.

The rest would go toward keeping the animals fed and healthy.

