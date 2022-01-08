Denver7 Gives, community members help engaged couple with wedding items lost to Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Jamie Laughner and Max Petersen were planning the best day of their lives when their worst day happened.

“We were on the front line of the fire while the winds were still high,” Max said.

The couple’s home in Louisville was destroyed by the Marshall Fire. They escaped with their two dogs, but not much else.

“Everything,” Jamie said. “All the stuff we had for our wedding as well.”

The pair were planning to get married in March.

“My veil, my shoes, all the decorations. Everything we had bought and accumulated unfortunately were lost,” Jamie said.

Luckily for her, her wedding dress happened to be at her seamstress's ahead of an upcoming fitting. Jamie then turned to Facebook for help, posting a photo of herself in that dress, asking for a place to replace her veil.

“The response has been more than I could ever imagine. People offering veils, decorations, shoes, wedding rings,” Jamie explained. “Anything you could think of for our wedding, they were like ‘can I help out?’”

Through that post, she’s already been given a pair of shoes to wear while walking down the aisle. At last check, 134 people have commented.

“This is one of those silver linings. The outpouring of support to help make our wedding day what we wanted it to be in the first place,” she said.

And with funds raised through Denver7 Gives, the balance for Jamie’s dress alterations was taken care of (seamstress Patty Elliot is also donating the cost of bustling the dress) and the couple was given a Target gift card to pay for dishes and towels for their new apartment.

“It warms the bottom of my heart that there are such kind people out here during this experience that we're going through,” she said.

The couple’s wedding is still planned for mid-March.

