Denver veteran featured on Denver7 Gives moves into new apartment, gets new furniture

DENVER — Why is it some people who can least afford to give still give everything they can? We know someone like that. Our Denver7 Gives viewers wanted to make sure his lifetime of paying it forward finally got some payback.

Last year, even when Jeffrey Paulson was struggling himself, he donated to Denver7 Gives to help others.

But when his scooter was stolen last Summer, he did not even think to ask for help replacing it, only asking us to help him get it back.

"Having scoliosis and being not able to walk — I can't even walk three blocks," he said. "I need that scooter back."

Denver7 Gives viewers wanted do to more. Despite the tough times, the donations that poured in were not just enough to buy a new scooter, they were enough to help Paulson repair a car, move and pay rent for the next year. Now, the promised grand finale.

Paulson's new apartment was unfurnished, so Denver7 Gives went on a shopping spree to fill the entire space. Plus, Denver7 Gives paid for gift cards for groceries and other expenses.

Denver7 Gives donations help veteran furnish apartment

A veteran who served his country, his family and even complete strangers was now the one receiving the kindness of others.

"I want to thank Channel 7 viewers and all the support you gave me, and I mean that. My life is totally changed," said Paulson.

Paulson never asked for any of this and never expected it. Maybe that is why his story struck a chord for so many, who also gave so much, knowing that Paulson will always be trying to give back.

"It's like someone offered me a whole new life — a whole new life to start over," said Paulson. "What can I do to help someone else?"

Denver7 Gives also bought Paulson a new stackable washer and dryer. As we left, Paulson was asking about the best way to donate money for the victims of the Boulder shooting.

