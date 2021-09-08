Denver7 Gives helps Aurora dance studio take dancing to the next level

DENVER — The Platinum Divaz Dance Company takes hip hop to a whole other level. From adolescence, to later teens, they move in a way most people can't.

"Before you get in the shower practice, before you eat... just practice practice practice," said Jahleesa Lawler, a dancer for the Platinum Divaz.

It's second nature for them — practice and execute in competition. But behind the scenes, the organization provides more than just dance lessons.

"It did a lot. It taught me a lot, like how to be comfortable with people," said Mary Wells, a 16-year-old dancer for the group. "It made me like people and grow sisterhood and all that."

That sisterhood has been the essence of the group.

Chiniqua Jackson, the founder of the organization, says their "biggest thing is the mentorship of the young children."

Co-owner Stanisha Evans-Snellson says the studio is a home away for home for their dancers.

"We're the second moms that they have, the second dads that they have," Evans-Snellson said.

For high school student Endeeya Clark, the Platinum Divaz have helped her find solace outside of the adversity she faces at school.

"There's been bullies at school and bullies around them, and it's super cool to be able to come to a sisterhood where you can talk about it and get that uplifting advice," Clark said.

The vision behind the organization has recently attracted more in the community since last time they spoke to Denver7 earlier this summer.

"Since then we have grown drastically. We now have 80 members, boys and girls. It's been a big, big blessing," Jackson said.

More in attendance called for a bigger studio.

"Rent went up by a lot. The rent has almost over doubled, actually," Jackson said.

And that's why Denver7 viewers stepped in and raised $2,000 for the studio.

"Thank you so much. We appreciate it," Jackson said.

It's a small gesture of appreciation, but one that can take what is already a stellar act to the next tier on the floor.

"It can go towards so many things. We need tumbling mats. We're working on tumbling and excelling some of them in stunting," Jackson said.

"We so appreciate you guys at Denver7, thank you," Jackson said.