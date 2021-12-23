Cameron Peak Wildfire victims rebuild one year after devastating fire ripped through Larimer County

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — In the Big Thompson Canyon west of Loveland, building a new house is never an easy task, especially this time of year.

“Oh yeah,” said Clint Young. “It’s cold. It’s windy.”

Even living up here can be painful.

“It only hurts the teeth when you smile,” Clint laughed.

Fourteen months after the devastating Cameron Peak wildfire took their home, Clint and Stacey Young are slowly rebuilding.

“We’re living in the camper,” Stacey Young said. “We had to move it because it was where the house is now.”

“Just building away,” Clint said. “A lot of chain sawing. Lots of logs.”

“With the help of Channel 7 and our insurance and a lot of people helping, we built the garage,” Stacey said.

The couple is leaning on each other and their community.

“We had a lot of help from our neighbors and friends,” Stacey said. “Lots of progress. We got our permits in October and have been doing nothing but building every chance we get.”

They now have a garage with heat and a cabin with walls going up.

“Hopefully we’ll have a roof on it soon,” Stacey said.

Their spot in this forest has been surrounded by rows and rows of Mother Nature’s fury and human nature’s resolve.

“Every time a new log goes up, I just get more and more excited,” Stacey said.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community. In fact, the same day Denver7 visited the Young family, we presented the United Way of Larimer County with another check for $13,000 to help with long-term wildfire recovery efforts.