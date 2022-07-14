Berthoud family hosting lemonade stand to raise money for adaptive park

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A Berthoud family whose son requires a wheelchair is working to build an adaptive playground in their community, and they’re hosting a lemonade stand to raise money — just like how they first got started.

After a pregnancy full of uncertainty, Lauren and Richard Bowling welcomed twin boys, Mack and Miles, into the world five years ago. Both twins were born not breathing and had to be resuscitated at birth. While Mack was not affected, Miles developed cerebral palsy that has impacted his mobility ever since.

The Bowlings quickly realized there was no playground that Mack, Miles and their oldest son Braxton could all play at within 40 minutes of their home. After moving into the newly-built Farmstead community, Lauren Bowling reached out to the developer, Will Edwards with Edwards Development, and they agreed to split the cost of adding a five-point harness swing to the park that was already planned for the community.

That sparked the plan to host a lemonade stand during their community’s two-day garage sale last year, and they couldn’t believe it when they raised $11,000.

With the help of the Longmont nonprofit Can’d Aid and Star Playgrounds, they decided to dream bigger, with the goal of building an inclusive playground that will be accessible for people of all abilities. The community has already stepped up to help raise nearly $430,000 towards the $1 million project, which includes a $5,000 donation from generous Denver7 Gives viewers .

Can'd Aid Star Playgrounds has created a design for an accessible and inclusive playground, the Berthoud Adaptive Park Project.

Bringing their efforts full circle, the Bowlings are hosting another lemonade stand this weekend on July 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To get to the stand, head to the intersection of Colorado State Highway 56 and Dorothy Drive in Berthoud, turn south on Dorothy Drive and follow the signs. Lauren Bowling said they’ll be serving up Longmont Dairy Farm lemonade, homemade treats and hot dogs at lunchtime.

The Bowlings hope to break ground on the playground in the fall and have it open by next spring.

