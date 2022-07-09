80 neglected horses now in the care of Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Eighty horses are now in the care of the Dumb Friends League they were found severely neglected.

Alex Wildee, an animal cruelty investigator with the Colorado Humane Society, says 80 horses were brought to the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center Thursday to begin initial treatment.

Many of the horses have difficulty walking, others are severely emaciated. One horse gave birth shortly after arriving at the equine center.

"We received a call, it was a welfare concern for some horses on a property, which initiated an investigation," Wildee said. "Through the course of that investigation, we negotiated the surrender of 80 horses."

Wildee couldn't elaborate on where the horses were found or if criminal charges were forthcoming, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

"This is probably the largest group of just concentrated, long-term neglect, pain and suffering in a group of horses that I've probably ever seen," she said. "Unfortunately, it's just because these horses have been failed by a lot of people for a really long time."

Right now, Wildee says there's promise some of the horses can recover. However, veterinarian costs are going to be astronomical, she says.

"Just feeding them is going to be a massive bill. And then all of the veterinary care, not just from our vet, but also from any secondary vets that will come in to assist us," Wildee said.

The hope is that adequate vet care and training can make some of the horses adoptable, one day.

Denver7 Gives is collecting money to help support the horses and their recovery.

Denver7 is the proud media partner of the Dumb Friends League.

