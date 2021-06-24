11-year-old has fifth surgery in two weeks after being hit, dragged by SUV while bike riding

AURORA, Colo. — Caleb Ingelhart, an 11-year-old boy from Aurora, underwent his fifth surgery in two weeks since being run over and dragged by a suspected drunk driver.

"You wish you could do something," said Ingelhart, Caleb's mother.

Caleb must now endure pain no one his age should ever have to feel.

"It’s hard when you see your child screaming for three hours because they’re in so much pain," Inelhart said.

On June 10, Caleb was riding his bike on Chambers Road in Aurora. When he approached the intersection at East 13th Avenue, surveillance video shows an SUV turning right directly into Caleb.

"He was dragged 50 feet when the driver hit him and didn’t know. People were trying to get him to stop," Ingelhart said.

The Aurora Police Department said Hector Garcia was behind the wheel of that SUV. He's now facing child abuse and and vehicular assault DUI charges. He's due in court in July.

Caleb suffered fractures to his head and shoulder. The street also tore patches of skin from his body.

"He’s got a lot of questions on why did this happen," Ingelhart said of her son.

In the chaos, several people rushed to Caleb's rescue, lifting the car off of him.

"I’m just grateful because those people made a difference in me and Caleb’s life. He’s here today because of those people. I really feel that way," Ingelhart said.

Ingelhart remains hopeful Caleb can some day get back to being his happy and active self.

"He needs to continue being a kid and get back on that bike," Ingelhart said.

The family has insurance but there will be deductibles and other costs in Caleb's recovery. There's no timeline when Caleb when will be released from the hospital.

Anyone interested in donating to help Caleb can do so through an account set up through Denver7 Gives. Select "Help for Caleb Ingelhart" in the dropdown menu to donate, and all of the funds will go toward helping the Ingelharts with Caleb's recovery.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.