Denver woman wants items returned from contractor

DENVER — A Denver woman says she's out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor for renovations that were never completed.

"I really just want my cabinet faces, drawers, shelves and hardware back," Jesse Rodgers said with an exasperated sigh as she stood in her kitchen, cabinets and their exposed frames behind her.

Exactly two weeks ago, Rogers said she hired Dependable Pro Painters to paint her kitchen cabinets and drawers. The work was contracted to be started and finished during Thanksgiving week.

Rodgers said on two of the days the contractor showed up late. When she tried to get progress updates on the other days, she said she received delayed responses instead.

"Wednesday night he was like, 'I'm so sorry. I was in the hospital,'" Rodgers said.

By the Saturday following Thanksgiving, Rodgers decided to terminate the contract. She said she texted him a notice but never heard back. She later started only receiving sporadic responses.

"That's the part that's frustrating. I've called him on friends' numbers, on my parents' numbers and all of those numbers will go through. My number won't go through," Rodgers said. "It literally rings once and goes straight to his voicemail every single time."

Rodgers has filed a police report with an estimated $5,000 in total damages. She's also asked Dependable Pro Painters to provide a refund and to return her cabinet faces and hardware.

"It's just like to the point where [I'm] canceling plans and having to make alternate location for things and it's just not ideal," she said.

Denver7 tried to the call the business and got a voicemail instead. Hours later, the owner returned the call. He said he has no plans to refund any money but wants the situation to be "over." He said he plans to return the cabinets to Rodgers sometime this week.

Rodgers wants the situation to come to a resolve, too.

"There's nothing dependable about this man, nothing dependable about him at all," she said. "I would not have anyone use him ever again."

