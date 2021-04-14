COVID-19 vaccine cards: Should you laminate it? What happens if you lose it? Here's what you should know.

DENVER — You COVID-19 vaccination card may soon be the hottest ticket in town. At some point, it may be needed to get you into concerts, sporting events and travel.

Questions have been coming in to Contact Denver7 about protecting cards, losing cards and laminating cards, so we are taking a shot at those concerns to give you some answers.

At the drive-up vaccine clinic in Commerce City, Marco says getting the vaccine is something to celebrate, and he proudly waved his vaccine card to prove it.

"It's super important," he said. "I'm from Italy. I want to see my parents, and I want bring my wife and son to Italy with everyone safe."

After months of waiting and long lines, people worked hard to get their vaccine, so imagine losing the proof.

"I’m responsible and I own it. but trying to get it replaced has been a nightmare," said Lyla Kinsel, a Florida resident who accidentally threw away her card.

The CDC recommends if you lose your card, call your vaccine provider or your state immunization information service.

When none of that worked for Lyla, she tried calling her primary care doctor.

"My doctor’s office said, 'Oh sure, we’ve got a copy,' and I didn't know they did that," said Kinsel.

Meanwhile, Colorado health officials tell Contact Denver7 vaccine cards are a part of a person’s medical records, so Coloradans should handle and store them as they would other important documents and medical records.

A CDPHE spokeswoman told Contact Denver7 that there are varying opinions on laminating vaccine cards, but Coloradans may laminate their vaccine cards if they choose to do so once their vaccination series is complete. Other methods include using a small plastic cover similar to a luggage tag to reduce wear and tear on the card from handling.

If someone loses their vaccine card, they can reach out to the CIIS Help Desk and request a copy of their entire immunization record that would include any COVID-19 vaccines administered.

The CDC also recommends taking a picture of the card on your phone or making a photocopy as a backup. Many people are laminating their cards, and Staples and Office Depot will do it for free. Some people are concerned lamination might blur the ink or make is hard to add booster shots at a later date, so you could laminate a copy of the card and keep the original in a safe place.

