Colorado offers in-person appointments to verify identity for unemployment

DENVER -- Desperately needed unemployment funds have at times been held up by a system that's intended to stop fraud, leaving some unemployed Coloradans fighting to prove their identities.

Laura Winsett has been dealing with this issue for weeks. She's submitted several documents such as tax forms, her birth certificate and a state ID in an attempt to verify she is the rightful recipient of unemployment benefits. She said she submitted those documents to ID.me, which is a system the state is using to improve the identity verification process.

"Stress is not an option for me having autoimmune problems, so this level of stress especially when it comes to financial things and having no physical person to talk to or no one, it’s just very difficult," said Winsett.

Winsett reached out to Contact Denver7 to express her frustration with the system. A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said they have been attempting to reach her, but it appears both sides have been going back and fourth without any resolution. Winsett is now set to meet with a representative Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is offering in-person assistance for anyone who is having trouble with ID.me or doesn't have the necessary technology to complete the process. A spokesperson also added that ID.me is working on an aggressive hiring plan to increase its support team by 300%.

Appointments are needed to in-person assistance and walk-ins are not accepted at this time. To make an appointment, claimants need to contact CDLE at 303-536-5615. They will be put on a list and receive a callback by the following business day from the ID.me support team who will schedule the appointment for them.

