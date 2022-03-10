Broomfield woman without water for 30 days after not paying $8,000 water bill from 11 years ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — In just one month, Judy Loper’s life has taken a drastic turn.

“It's extremely cold. I bought two radiant heaters from Walmart and they have been heating. I have shut down two bedrooms and I use the bathroom, the kitchen and the living room,” said Loper.

It's all so she can stay warm. Loper's water was shut off, meaning she hasn’t been able to use her boiler.

“I joined the Thornton Recreation Center up here on Holly and that's where I go to shower,” said Loper.

She says this story begins 11 years ago when they had a leak in the pipe to their home. Loper says the only person who knew about the leak was the man who manages the community’s well with the North Washington Water User’s Association.

“He read the meter and knew there was a leak and never told us,” said Loper.

She says her husband fixed the line within 24 hours, but by then, the price was astronomical.

“The bill was at about $8,000,” said Loper.

They appealed the decision, and Loper says they would occasionally receive an invoice for the $8,000. Then, last month, her water was unexpectedly cut off and the water association demanded the payment in full.

Loper says her attempts to negotiate the price or payments haven’t been answered.

“I need an advocate, I need help,” she said.

Denver7 reached out to the water association but our request to comment was not answered.

Loper is also having to let go of her horses since she can no longer care for them.

“I'm devastated,” she said.

