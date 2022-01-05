Broomfield woman seeks answers about inconsistent heating in apartment building

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — With winter in full swing, living in a place with unreliable heat is far from comfortable for any Coloradan.

People living at an apartment in Broomfield are turning to Contact Denver7 for help as the Denver metro prepares to see temperatures plunge below freezing.

"I noticed the heat wasn't working on like the Tuesday before Christmas," Mareena Moore said.

Moore lives in one of the buildings located within the Ten 30 and Ten 49 apartment complexes in Broomfield.

Moore said she and other residents in the same building have dealt with no heat or sporadic heat since Dec. 21.

"I was just asking [the neighbors] if they also were having the same issue and if no one was responding, and they said that, 'yeah,' nobody was answering the phone calls when they called the front office," Moore said.

For the past two weeks, Moore said she and her daughter have been sharing a bed to keep warm at night.

"It's been freezing," the mother said.

Moore notified the property management about the issue. She said she received a notice on her door on Dec. 31.

"All they said was we have been experiencing some intermittent boiler issues which will cause the heat to go on and off," Moore said, reading the notice.

Moore said the apartment complex did provide her with two space heaters, but on New Year's Even when temperatures dropped to single digits, it wasn't enough.

"I had her go stay with her dad because I didn't want to subject her to freezing with me," she said.

When the issue continued through this week, Moore decided to speak out, unsure if the problem would be fixed.

"This is my first apartment after leaving my husband, so this is a big step for me. I don't know what else to do. They're not listening," she said through tears.

Tuesday evening, the heat began working in Moore's apartment building. Denver7 reached out to the property management group Tuesday afternoon about what solutions have been put in place for residents. This story will be updated once additional information has been received.

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.