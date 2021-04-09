COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A suspect is in custody in Colorado Springs following a shooting involving at least one ATF agent north of downtown Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Colorado Springs police said they were looking for a suspect, and that people should avoid the area near North Cascade Avenue and Sunflower Road. A shelter-in-place order was issued for north of downtown not long after. CSPD said the suspect was connected to a shots fired call earlier in the day near Filmore Street and North Cascade Avenue.

Shortly after 3 p.m. police reported that the situation had ended and the suspect was in custody.

CSPD said the situation began as an ATF operation. When the suspect was contacted, at least one shot was fired by an ATF agent.

CSPD is now taking over the investigation into the agent-involved shooting.