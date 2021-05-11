Suspect in Colorado Springs birthday party shooting was upset over no invite, investigators say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Colorado Springs was dating one of the victims, and evidence showed he was upset he did not get an invitation to the party, officials said Tuesday.

Teodoro Macias, 28, killed six people and then himself at a party a trailer in the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community on the east side of the city, investigators said at a news conference Tuesday.

Officials on Tuesday also identified the victims:

• Melvin Perez

• Mayra Perez

• Jose Gutierrez

• Joana Cruz

• Jose Ibarra

• Sandra Ibarra

Colorado Springs police investigators said they learned that the suspect had been dating Sandra Ibarra for about a year and had shown a tendency to isolate her from her family. The suspect had shown "controlling and jealous behavior" in the past, officials saaid.

When the suspect did not receive an invitation to Saturday night's party, he became upset, investigators said.

Police said evidence showed that the suspect arrived at the party and began shooting. One family member was able to escape the home but later died at a hospital.

There were also three children and another adult inside the home when the shooting happened, but they weren't injured.

Three other family members had been at the party before the shooting but left. They returned to the home and found the victims and the survivors.

There had been no documented issues of domestic violence between the suspect and Ibarra, though family members have reported issues the couple had in their relationship. The suspect did not have a criminal history.

Police said the shooter used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was equipped with two 15-round magazines. The gun was purchased at a gun store in 2014 but not by the suspect.

Police are still going through the process of finding and interviewing the initial gun owner.

The shooting was the deadliest in the history of Colorado Springs, officials confirmed Tuesday.