El Paso County declines $1.3M federal grant for flood repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado county is turning down a $1.3 million federal grant for flood recovery amid concerns about meeting its deadline.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the grant would have paid for channel realignment along a stretch of Fountain Creek in El Paso County disturbed by flooding in 2013 and 2015.

But El Paso County Executive Director of Facilities and Strategic Infrastructure Management Brian Olson says officials doubt the project could be completed by the September deadline and have declined the offer.

The work was supposed to prevent erosion and mitigate the effects of rainfall.

The state offered the award to the county in 2016 as part of the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program.

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs has been notified that the grant won't be accepted.