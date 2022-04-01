Colorado Springs woman federally charged in 16-year-old son’s fentanyl death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Colorado Springs woman is now facing federal charges in connection with the fatal overdose of her 16-year-old son, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.

Maria Davis-Conchie, also known as “CeCe,” was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl – resulting in death, by the U.S. District Court of Colorado Tuesday. Two other people, Douglas Floyd and Marlene McGuire, are also facing federal charges for the possession and distribution of drugs that led to the teen’s death.

Court documents show Davis-Conchie, along with Floyd and McGuire, “conspired to sell fentanyl and other drugs” to the boy and his two friends before the teen’s fatal overdose on January 31.

In interviews with police, the teens told authorities the boy’s mother, Davis-Conchie, had given or sold all three of them other drugs in the past through her dealers, Floyd and McGuire, before eventually introducing her son to these two individuals, who would begin selling drugs to all three teens in the months prior to the 16-year-old boy’s death.

They also told police the teen started using drugs with his mother “some time ago” and said the boy’s mother would provide her son and one of her friends with Xanax. In cell phone conversations between the teen and his mother, investigators learned the two also shared marijuana together.

The complaint states the 16-year-old boy was hanging out with his two friends the night of January 30 when they met with Floyd at a fire station on Bradley Circle to purchase four Percocet pills for $40.

The document shows the boys consumed one of the pills together that evening before dropping off the 16-year-old at his home, where investigators believe he consumed another pill either later that night or the next morning, which caused him to overdose and die.

The boy was discovered unresponsive at his home on New Year’s Eve and was declared dead at the scene. Inside his room, Colorado Springs police officers found a small plastic baggie containing two blue pills, which were later tested and confirmed to contain para-fluourofentanyl, a Schedule I controlled substance. One of the two pills also had traces of fentanyl, acetaminophen, lidocaine and xylazine, documents show.

An autopsy on the boy concluded he died from “acute fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl toxicity,” according to the court documents.

A warrant was issued for Davis-Conchie’s arrest on February 16 and she was arrested two days later on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distribution of a controlled substance to a child/special offender, distribution of a controlled substance, distribution of marijuana to a child, and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

She made her first court appearance on March 3 where one of the five charges was dropped, and another was downgraded from a Level 1 to a Level 2 felony, according to our ABC affiliate in Colorado Springs, KOAA-TV.

The same day her arrest warrant was issued, a search warrant was issued for a home on Excursion Drive, which was executed on February 21.

At that time, police found both Floyd and McGuire inside the home, where investigators recovered suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, pills and mushrooms.

Through an investigation, police were able to determine both Floyd and McGuire had been selling and distributing drugs since at least November 2020.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 42% of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, which is considered a potentially lethal dose. The same agency says fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine.