Colorado Springs police arrest 4 juveniles, 3 adults involved in multiple crimes related to gang activity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four juveniles and three adults in Colorado Springs are facing multiple charges following a months-long investigation into a series of crimes involving a local gang, a spokesperson with the police department said in a news release Monday.

The four juveniles who were arrested are facing more than two dozen charges combined, including attempted first-degree murder and assaulting a police officer. All of the incidents happened between December 2021 to July 2022, according to police.

In one incident, the suspects are accused of arranging and participating in a fight near Panorama Middle School in January with the intended plan of threatening several students with multiple firearms.

Over the next two months, Colorado Springs police say the group was also involved in an attempted carjacking, vehicle theft, recording themselves fleeing from a traffic stop and pointing a firearm at an officer while doing so, firing shots into a neighbor's home as well as firing shots into the air and "in the direction of moving vehicles" and breaking into several homes, as well as shooting an intended robbery victim who was trying to flee. That victim was grazed by the bullet during the shooting, according to police.

During the investigation, detectives learned three adults were helping the group by giving them weapons, providing them with transportation, as well as hiding and tampering with evidence and avoid police detection, the release states.

The three adult suspects were identified as 35-year-old Evan Hill, 37-year-old Heather Marquez and 42-year-old April Beese.

Of the adult suspects, Colorado Springs police say Hill offered to give drugs and guns in exchange for sex to undercover detectives posing as minors.

Police have not detailed how the adults in the case knew or were introduced to the underage suspects in these investigations.

The CSPD spokesperson said the investigation began when one of the young suspects contacted detectives on social media while they were working undercover. That initial contact allegedly dealt with the suspect looking for someone to assist in the burglary of a gun store.

The names of the underage suspects will not be released by authorities.

Evan Hill is facing the following charges:



Soliciting for child prostitution

Providing a handgun to a juvenile

Unlawful purchase of a firearm

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Possession of a defaced firearm

Heather Marquez is facing the following charges:



Providing a handgun to a juvenile

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Accessory to vehicular eluding

Harboring a minor.

April Beese is facing the following charges:

