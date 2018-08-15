Colorado Springs call center closing, laying off 410

Associated Press
12:29 PM, Aug 15, 2018
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A call center in Colorado Springs is closing, costing 410 employees their jobs.

The Gazette reports that New Jersey-based Conduent sent a notice Friday to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that the affected employees are 361 customer care associates, 37 customer care supervisors and managers, 11 workforce administration and training associates and one other manager.

Conduent laid off 350 employees from the center in 2016.

Company spokesman Sean Collins says every effort is being made to ensure that all employees are treated fairly and separation packages will be given to eligible employees.

The decision to close the Colorado Springs operation is part of a company restructuring.

It is the third major call center to close in the Colorado Springs area since December.

