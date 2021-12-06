COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs will let their district-wide mask requirement expire Dec. 13, district officials announced Monday.

Masks will still be required while using district transportation — due to a federal mandate — and also at Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary School, due to the U.S. Air Force Academy mask mandate.

In a message from ASD20 Superintendent Tom Gregory, he said:

"The use of facial coverings/masks was never meant to be permanent. Instead, it was a temporary measure to help keep our students and staff out of quarantines and in the classroom until changes in our environment occurred."

District officials said they are also expiring the mask requirement since COVID-19 data in El Paso County is showing signs of improvement.

As of Monday, Dec. 6, the positivity rate in El Paso County was 11% — more than double of what is recommended by federal, state and local health officials to curb the spread of COVID-19. At this time last year, the positivity rate was 16.7%, according to data from El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH). The lowest positivity rate recorded this year was in July at 2.65%.

The district said they will continue to monitor the situation and will work with El Paso County Public Health during the course of the pandemic.