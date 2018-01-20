British Airways pilot removed from flight in London under suspicion of being drunk

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 10:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 11:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 9:29AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Morgan, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 5:24AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 4:22AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 2:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Warning issued January 20 at 2:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:58PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer, Weld
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:56PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 8:49PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 8:49PM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:42PM MST expiring January 22 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 2:54PM MST expiring January 21 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 10:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 8:42AM MST expiring January 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
British Airways pilot removed from flight in London under suspicion of being drunk
CNN
10:54 AM, Jan 20, 2018
Share Article
A British Airways pilot was taken off a plane on suspicion of being drunk, officials said, before the aircraft took off from London's Gatwick Airport.
The pilot was removed and arrested Thursday night before the British Airways Boeing 777 departed to Mauritius. The incident delayed the flight's departure by more than two hours.
Police "received a report of a member of airline staff suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at Gatwick Airport," a Sussex police spokeswoman told CNN.
"A 49-year-old man from Harmondsworth, West Drayton in Hillingdon, was arrested on suspicion of performing an aviation function when the level of alcohol was over the prescribed limit," the spokeswoman said.
The man was still in custody as of Friday night.
A British Airways spokesman said the airline was "taking this matter extremely seriously and are assisting the police with their inquiries."
"We are sorry for the delay to our customers," the spokesman said. "The aircraft remained at the gate until an alternative third pilot joined the flight crew. The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority."