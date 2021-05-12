Table Mesa King Soopers plans to reopen to Boulder community by late fall

BOULDER, Colo. — The Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder plans to reopen later this fall after an extensive renovation project.

The store, located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, has been closed since March 22 when a gunman opened fire at the South Boulder grocery store, killing 10 people.

King Soopers Spokeswoman Jessica Cussins made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference. She was joined by Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver and others.

“We are pleased to announce that we are working with the City of Boulder to expedite the rebuilding phase of our beloved Table Mesa store. We are making a significant investment to completely renovate both the interior and exterior of the building. The redesign will be thoughtful and will include input from our associates and the community,” Cussins said.

Cussins said the goal is to have the work completed by late fall. She said the project to renovate the property and reopen the store is part of the healing process for the community and the company.

“We know that the building is just part of what makes this store so special, and that restoring it is just another step in that journey as we continue to rebuild and heal,” Cussins said. “Our goal since day one has been to support the needs of our associates, families, survivors, and the community affected by this tragedy.”

Cussins said King Soopers is still discussing possible new security measures that will be in place when the store reopens. She said Table Mesa employees will continue receiving emergency pay until June 19.

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver applauded King Soopers’ decision to rebuild and reopen the store instead of demolishing the building, an option, Cussins admitted, the company had considered.

“The atrocity perpetrated two months ago still weighs heavily on Boulder, and this announcement launches a critical next phase in our shared healing process,” Weaver said. “Reestablishing this store… will be a great blessing to Boulder.”

Weaver said the city is committed to preserving the makeshift memorial that has grown outside of the store following the shooting. Flowers, cards and handwritten signs left on a temporary fence surrounding the property will be removed and preserved.

“The [Museum of Boulder] will gather these memorial items for cleaning and to prepare them for preservation. They will also work with the victims’ families to decide the best permanent home for the items. This might mean adding them to the museum's permanent collection or digitizing and documenting them and providing safe storage,” Weaver said.

