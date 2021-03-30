Photos: Colorado honors Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley

Share Facebook

The honor guard unloads the casket to carry into a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A sign stands outside Flatirons Community Church before a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Officers dressed in tactical gear carry long guns as they patrol the parking lot while waiting for a procession to arrive at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Mourners hold flags as they wait for the passage of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley arrives at a memorial service at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

An officer in tactical gear carries a long gun while patrolling the parking lot as a casket is unloaded for a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The hearse carrying the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley is in a long procession of emergency vehicles arriving at a memorial service at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Brighton Police Department officers prepare to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley in a procession on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Brighton Police Department

South Metro firefighters prepare to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley in a procession on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. South Metro Fire Rescue

Larimer County sheriff's deputies prepare for a procession to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Honor Guard members prepare for the arrival of Officer Eric Talley at Flatirons Community Church in Boulder. Boulder Police Department

Fort Collins Police officers prepare for a procession to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley on March 30, 2021. Fort Collins Police Department

CU Boulder Police put the names of the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers on their patrol vehicles to honor their memories. Boulder Police Department

People gathered in Boulder County on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a procession for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting. Denver7 photojournalists

A man holds the state flag of Colorado as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A group carries American flags as they wait for the arrival of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The casket carrying the body of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley is carried by a Denver Police honor guard to a waiting hearse after a service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Monday, March 29, 2021, in Denver. Talley and nine other people were killed on Monday, March 22, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Officers in tactical gear carry long guns while waiting for the arrival of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Members of a sheriff's department posse hold up flags as they wait for a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A security guard salutes as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A woman holds an American flag as the procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A rider in a sheriff's department posse holds up a flag while waiting for the arrival of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

An officer salutes as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A woman holds a placard as the procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The honor guard carries the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, to a memorial service at a church, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The honor guard carries the casket into a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers. Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty.

