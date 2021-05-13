Neguse introduces bill to rename Boulder post office after Officer Eric Talley

DENVER – Rep. Joe Neguse introduced a measure to rename a Boulder post office after Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the King Soopers shooting.

The bill has the support of all seven of Colorado’s U.S. House members, according to Neguse’s office. Neguse, a Democrat, represents the district that includes Boulder.

If passed, the bill would designate the post office located at 1905 15th Street as the “Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building.” Talley was among the first officers to respond to the shooting at King Soopers on March 22.

“Officer Eric Talley is a true American hero. He gave his life protecting others, and his service and his sacrifice for the Boulder community will not soon be forgotten,” Neguse said in a statement. “With the naming of the 15th Street Post Office in Boulder after Officer Talley, we hope in a small way we may help honor his memory, his family, and ensure future generations know of his service to our community.”

“Eric’s career and bravery on March 22nd epitomize his commitment to protecting and serving all of us. The renaming of the post office to honor Officer Talley will stand as a reminder of our community’s support and appreciation for his and his family’s sacrifice,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

“The Boulder Police Department and the City of Boulder are greatly honored by this memorial renaming of a local post office branch after BPD Officer Eric Talley,” said Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. “Officer Talley exemplified excellence in policing, and was always eager to implement new methods to advance public safety in Boulder. Advancing fearlessly in the face of grave danger, he gave his life to protect others in an act of supreme bravery and sacrifice. Our community can never repay Officer Talley and his family, but we will never forget, and this official renaming is a key part of our remembrance.”

