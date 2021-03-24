Multiple vigils, memorials planned Wednesday following Boulder mass shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — As the reality of Monday's mass shooting in Boulder settles in, many people in the city and beyond are looking for ways to heal as a community. Several vigils are planned for Wednesday evening to bring people together, both virtually and in person.

On Tuesday morning, the Boulder Police Department identified the 10 people killed in the shooting at a King Soopers. Denver7 has since learned about who they were — caring and warm-spirited people, grocery workers who worked to save others from bursts of gunfire, a father who became a police officer after the death of a close friend, loving parents, and young people who could fill the room with laughter. Click here to learn about the victims and how they'll be remembered.

Here is a list of memorials and events happening Wednesday. Scroll down to see memorials happening at later dates. Do you know of a vigil or memorial to add to this list? Email newstips@thedenverchannel.com.

6 p.m. | Unity Spiritual Prayer Vigil

Where: Unity Columbine Spiritual Center, 8900 Arapahoe Road, Boulder

More details: Limited seats are available for this in-person prayer vigil at the Unity Columbine Spiritual Center, but you can also watch the livestream on Facebook and YouTube. In total, 30 people will be welcomed into the center Wednesday evening and they must register ahead of time. "We often find comfort in the company of others who share a deep sadness," the Facebook event reads. "Whether you knew one of the victims or their family members or didn’t, we all know the experience of grief. We need time to connect with that part of ourselves that heals and comforts." The center's sanctuary will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday for those who would like to pray alone.

6 p.m. | Candlelight Vigil at Lake Loveland

Where: Heart Sculpture on Lake Loveland

More details: Hosted by Stories Without Borders (a nonprofit storytelling group) and Heart and Sol of Loveland, this candlelight vigil is open to anybody seeking comfort. Bring a candle if you can, or any other form of light. The group will begin at the Heart Sculpture on Lake Loveland (southeast side of the lake off W. Eisenhower Boulevard) and will walk the bike trail with the lights.

6 p.m. | Boulder City Council meeting to honor victims

Where: Virtual

More details: Boulder City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to hear from the community, honor the victims and acknowledge the need for community healing. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Comcast Channel 8 and livestreamed on its website here and on YouTube. The meeting will include an invocation by Rev. Mary Kate Rejouis, remarks from federal and state elected leaders, invited community members and members of city council. There will not be a public comment period. This meeting will be archived if you'd like to watch at a later time at bouldercolorado.gov.

6:30 p.m. | Prayer Vigil for Boulder in Westminster

Where: Family in Christ Community Church, 11355 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster (or virtual)

More details: In light of the tragedy in Boulder on Monday, the church will hold this vigil — which can be attended in-person or virtually — Wednesday evening. You can join the livestream on the church's YouTube channel.

7 p.m. | Pearl Street Courthouse Candlelight Vigil

Where: 1325 Pearl St., Boulder

More details: The public is invited to bring a candle to a vigil at 7 p.m. outside the courthouse.

7:30 p.m. | Boulder Healing Vigil at Tantra Park

Where: Tantra Park, 4500 Hanover Ave., Boulder

More details: A group is planning to gather at Tantra Park in Boulder Wednesday evening to grieve and honor the victims in Monday's mass shooting. The Facebook event asks attendees to bring a light of some sort to shine and to practice social distancing.

Vigils happening later this week

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. | Vigil by Moms Demand Action

Where: Fairview High School, 1515 Greenbriar Boulevard, Boulder

More details: Moms Demand Action — a gun control advocacy group — is holding a vigil for the victims on Thursday evening at the high school.

