Funeral Mass celebrated Monday for slain Boulder officer

DENVER (AP) — A Roman Catholic funeral Mass was being celebrated Monday for a Colorado police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman had opened fire.

The draped casket of 51-year-old Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, was flanked by six candles during the traditional Latin Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver.

According to police, Talley led an initial team of officers into the store a week ago within 30 seconds of arriving.

They say the suspect who was later identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shot at the officers, killing Talley.