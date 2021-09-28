Doctors get more time to evaluate alleged Boulder supermarket gunman

DENVER (AP) — Doctors determining whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March is mentally competent to stand trial are getting some more time to finish their evaluation.

Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled Monday that the two state doctors evaluating Ahmad Alissa can have until Oct. 11 to complete their evaluation, giving them about five weeks rather than the originally three she ordered.

Alissa’s lawyers had asked that the doctors be given two more months to complete their work in part because of the thousands of pages of police reports that had been given.

Prosecutors objected to any delay.

Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges in connection with the March 22 shooting.