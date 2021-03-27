Crisis centers, therapy sessions available for those in need of support after Boulder shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — It has been six days since a shooting at a Boulder King Soopers took the lives of 10 people. Since then, community members have rallied around victims' families and those who were at the grocery store when the shooting happened.

Jennifer Silacci, the founder of Therapy Aid Coalition, is doing what she can to help those impacted.

“We have counselors who are trained in trauma and crisis work," she said.

Silacci opened her first crisis center for those in need of support after the Boulder shooting.

“Anybody who might feel a little bit unsettled, a little bit anxious, they are welcome to drop in and we can help them get a little more grounded," she said.

Although the crisis center closed Sunday afternoon, Silacci said Therapy Aid Coalition decided to continue offering free or low-cost services to those in need.

Through the coalition someone who is in need of support or simply someone to hear them out can sign up for four free therapy sessions on the Therapy Aid Coalition website.

Boulder County Office of Emergency Management also opened an assistance center for those in need.

The center offers crisis counseling, spiritual care, and even therapy dogs.

It will remain open at 2855 N. 63rd Street until Sunday at 7 p.m.