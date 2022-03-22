Colorado leaders remember Boulder King Soopers shooting one year later

DENVER — Tuesday marks one year after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers Table Mesa in Boulder, taking the lives of 10 people.

The victims include grocery workers who saved others from bursts of gunfire, a father who became a police officer after the death of a close friend, loving parents, and young people who could fill the room with laughter.

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

As Colorado pauses to remember the lives of those lost on March 22, 2021, elected leaders and officials are sharing their thoughts on the tragedy that changed Boulder and Colorado forever.

Gov. Jared Polis

“It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since the lives of ten of our fellow Coloradans were tragically taken far too soon at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. With every day that goes by, with every anniversary, with each new beginning, we think of them with love. We remember that day but also the acts of kindness and compassion that quickly followed — from the embrace of strangers to families traveling from every corner leaving flowers, prayers, and handmade signs at the memorial. Let today serve as a reminder that moving forward doesn’t mean leaving those we’ve lost behind. We must never forget the Colorado spirit of strength and resilience demonstrated in our darkest hours, together we will help each other heal, take pride in our community, and cherish our time with our loved ones all the more.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

“One year ago, a gunman entered the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder and shot and killed 10 people, including Boulder police officer Eric Talley. Today, we remember those who lost their lives or survived this tragic act of gun violence, and we comfort the loved ones who have been through unspeakable pain and loss."

“While this awful mass shooting shook the Boulder community and our state, it didn’t rock our spirit. From helping victims and survivors, to showing love and solidarity at the memorial in front of King Soopers, to honoring the life of Officer Talley for his bravery and sacrifice, we came together to support our fellow Coloradans through their grief. I’m always in awe when I see how Coloradans show up for each other and bring light to our state even on its darkest days."

“Finally, this incident didn’t break our resolve to address gun violence. We must continue our work to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to others or to themselves, and we need to rededicate ourselves to addressing the continuing threat of gun violence. By doing so, we’ll curb this crisis and save lives.”

Senator Michael Bennet

“As we honor the victims' lives, we stand with the entire Boulder community as it continues to heal. Until no one in this country has to live in fear of being gunned down in a school, movie theater, or grocery store, we have more work to do to end gun violence.”

Bennet also submitted a statement for the Congressional Record to honor the victims. You can read it here.

Senator John Hickenlooper

“The Boulder community was forever changed when a gunman took 10 lives at a grocery store one year ago today, including Officer Eric Talley. What began like any other day ended in tragedy for so many. Watching this community come together and support one another in the year since has been one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen. We’re still healing, but we’re all #BoulderStrong. As we honor the memories of those lost, we must continue working to end gun violence. We cannot let this continue to happen.”

Congressman Joe Neguse

“On a Monday afternoon one year ago today, Coloradans who came to pick up groceries witnessed an unfathomable tragedy. As we mark one year since the terrible mass shooting that devastated our community, we stand together to remember the lives lost and honor those who are healing. Officer Talley. Teri. Kevin. Suzanne. Jody. Denny. Neven. Lynn. Rikki and Tralona. Each of them left a profound impact on our community, as fathers, daughters, spouses, friends, neighbors and coworkers. We will never forget their stories. Their memories will live on in our hearts.”

“Today, our prayers are with all those mourning lost loved ones, lost friends and neighbors, and our thoughts are with the Boulder community as we continue to heal. Our community is a resilient one, and we will continue to come together at such a difficult time.”

Colorado General Assembly Democrats

“One year ago, the Boulder community suffered a devastating tragedy when a gunman brutally cut short ten innocent lives. Today, our hearts remain heavy for the families of the victims, and for the entire Boulder community. But faced with tragedy, our community has emerged stronger and more resilient than before. We have been profoundly moved by the myriad ways Boulder County has come together to honor the victims of this tragedy and support their families and one another. As we continue to heal, each of us must recommit ourselves in our service to Boulder and Colorado while continuing our work to protect our neighbors and build a stronger, safer community for us all.”