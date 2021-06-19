Center to help Boulder King Soopers victims relocates to new, permanent location

BOULDER, Colo. — A temporary center set up to help people impacted by the Boulder King Soopers shooting now has a permanent home.

The #BoulderStrong Resource Center opened after a mass shooter opened fire inside the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive, killing 10 people.

The center, set up to provide support for people experiencing trauma following the shooting, has been located at the Chase Bank building on Broadway. It closed at the end of the day Friday, and on Saturday, it will reopen at it's new, permanent location at 2935 Baseline Rd.

"We know that this kind of trauma — whether you were in the store day of or a shopper or a member of the south Boulder community — it's going to take years to heal from this fully," said Kevin Braney, who's in charge of the center.

The center offers various opportunities for support, including crisis counseling, long-term counseling, group support, therapy dogs, massage and acupuncture.

Unfortunately, the center has learned from other tragedies in other communities who also set up similar resource centers. Braney said some of them have remained open for years to help people get through the trauma they experienced.

The center is open Monday through Saturday and includes walk-in services for the whole community.

"It’s going to take a whole community to help heal from this tragedy. We also know early intervention matters," Braney said. "What we don’t want is to have this trauma go unengaged and to let it sit in individuals. The schools, the faith communities, the neighbors, what we know is the more we talk about this, the better off we will all be in the end."

A new, temporary Boulder Strong tribute area will also begin next week to honor the victims of the shooting.

Local artists from The Makerie and Fawns Leap developed the installation concept and have been working closely with King Soopers and the City of Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture to bring it to life. Their concept, a flower wave installation, will be temporarily created on a 60-foot stretch of fence on the west side of the King Soopers parking area.

The community is invited, beginning at 12 p.m. on June 25 through 27. to naturally dissolve the installation by taking a flower and giving it as a gift to a friend, loved one, neighbor or stranger. The intent is to acknowledge the ongoing support within the community.

A photo reproduction of the flower wave will be installed on the temporary fence once all of the flowers are taken.

