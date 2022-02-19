"Boulder Strong: Still Strong": Exhibit reflecting on King Soopers shooting debuts

BOULDER, Colo. —- In the midst of an upcoming anniversary that will resurface painful memories, people have still found a way to heal.

On March 22, 2021, ten lives were cut short during a mass shooting at King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. On Friday, an exhibit reflecting on the tragedy debuted at the Museum of Boulder.

The exhibit titled, Boulder Strong: Still Strong, features various artifacts that were collected after the shooting and about 70 portraits of people who were in some way impacted by the shooting.

"It's humbling to be included with a group of people who are helpers, who've had a profound impact on our community," said Craig Christopher, a victim advocate with the Boulder Police Department. "I think it’s a place for healing, I think it’s a place for connecting; it’s a place to remember."

The concept for the exhibit began immediately after the tragedy.

“This is a moment in Boulder’s history, and even though we wish it hadn’t happened ... it’s part of our history now,” said Chelsea Pennington Hahn, the exhibit's curator.

"I was there almost everyday for 2 1/2 months after it happened and there were so many times it was heavy out there,” she said.

Emotions ran high for photographer Ross Taylor, too.

"There was a community member who decided to wear the clothing she wore during the shooting ... for the first time during our portrait session," he said. "I think that aided and helped in their healing. There was a type of reclamation that occurred in that that portrait session."

He added, "It's important to remember the individual in the experience, and portraits enable an opportunity to focus on each person and to hear and think about their experience."

The exhibit will run through April 10. Museum leaders told Denver7 they hope to take a portion of the exhibit and incorporate it into the museum's permanent collection.