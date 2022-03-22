Boulder Resource Center helping those affected by King Soopers tragedy heal

BOULDER, Colo. – Tuesday marks one year since the lives of many Boulder residents were forever changed in a deadly mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers.

As the community gathers to remember those we lost, the staff at the Boulder Resource Center is reminding those touched by the tragedy that they’re not alone, and that they’re here to help.

“Healing works in a very complicated way when there's a traumatic event like this,” said Julie Rantinoff, the interim manager for the Boulder Strong Center. “So some people come in right away, some people don't come for a little while and as we get to this one year mark, there’s definitely more.”

The center, which opened its doors following the tragedy, is described as a safe place for healing and support and serves not just a resource but also a referral center for residents, visitors and first responders who were affected by the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

Staff at the Boulder Strong Center know the healing process is different for everyone, and not everyone processes traumatic events at the same time or in the same way.

“Some people feel it right away, some people may not see it for one, two, three years or further down from there as well,” said Rantinoff. “So we're just always open to support people and members of the community when they need that help. People who maybe didn't need help a year ago are feeling it now.”

The center provides not just one-on-one therapy, but also massage therapy, AcuDetox (acupuncture for the ears that supports the nervous system), comfort dogs, an art therapy room, a walking group, rhythmic healing, a virtual reality program as well as other wellness activities.

“One thing that's really important to mention for people is that any kind of feeling is normal,” Rantinoff said. “So some people might be feeling numb, they might be feeling angry, they might be feeling scared, they might be feeling sad. All of those feelings are normal and valid. And that's why our counselors are here as well, just to support people where they are.”

The Boulder Strong Resource Center is located at 2935 Baseline Road in Boulder, Colo. More information can be found here.