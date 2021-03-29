Boulder city buildings, facilities closed Tuesday to give employees time to grieve

BOULDER, Colo. — The city of Boulder is closing all city buildings and facilities on Tuesday to give employees time to grieve last week's mass shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

All city employees will have the day off, aside from essential employees such as firefighters and police officers, officials said.

If city employees do have to work Tuesday, they'll get eight hours of vacation time to use as a later date.

“Our entire community is reeling from this tragedy, including our employees,” Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk said in a statement. “Ten lives were lost last week, including a beloved colleague and a city advisory board volunteer, and our staff need space and time to reflect, grieve and process an incredibly challenging week.”

Tuesday is also when a public memorial service will be held for officer Eric Talley, who died responding to last week's shooting. Denver7 will carry Talley's memorial service live on air and stream the service online.

A funeral Mass was held for Talley on Monday in Denver. You can watch the service here: