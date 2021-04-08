Biden takes executive action on stabilizing brace for pistols, citing Boulder shooting

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday issued executive orders aimed at "ghost guns" and other gun modifications, citing the Boulder shooting as an example of what at least one of his orders would target.

Biden also called for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and ordered the Justice Department to publish model "red flag" legislation for states that don't already have a red flag law. Colorado enacted a red flag law in 2020.

Biden, calling gun violence in America an "international embarrassment," took several actions:

Orders the Justice Department, within 30 days, to issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns."

Orders the Justice Department, within 60 days, to issue a proposed rule to make clear that when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle, that gun will be subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

Orders Justice Department, within 60 days, to publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

Orders his administration to investing in evidence-based community violence interventions.

Orders the Justice Department to issue an annual report on firearms trafficking.

Biden cited the Boulder shooting when announcing the order about the stabilizing brace making a pistol subject to the National Firearms Act, which requires certain weapons, such as sawed-off shotguns and machine guns, to be registered with the federal government and a $200 fee to be paid.

The Boulder shooting suspect allegedly used an AR-556 semi-automatic pistol, authorities said. The AR-556 can be made more accurate through the use of a stabilizing device.

Biden's executive action on "ghost guns" — homemade guns without a serial number — ordered the Justice Department to require background checks on those guns.

Biden said none of his orders Thursday infringed on the Second Amendment, calling arguments to the contrary "phony."

"The idea is just bizarre to suggest some things we're recommending is an affront to the Constitution," Biden said. "Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment."

Biden also formally nominated David Chipman to lead the ATF. Chipman is currently a senior policy adviser at Giffords, an organization led by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz. that advocates for stronger gun control laws.

Giffords was in attendance at the event on Thursday, along with Fred Guttenberg — a gun control advocate and the father of a girl killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida school shooting.