Protesters hit streets in Minneapolis for 4th straight night following fatal police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Protesters took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night in Minneapolis over the shooting death of a Black man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.

Crowds marched Sunday evening in response to Thursday’s fatal shooting of 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.

WCCO-TV in Minneapolis and KSTP-TV in St. Paul report that about 100 people took part in Sunday evening's demonstrations. There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests stemming from the protests.

According to KSTP, 27 people were arrested in demonstrations on Friday following reports of damage to property in the area. No looting was reported in connection with those demonstrations.

Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Because the shooting occurred in connection with the U.S. Marshal's North Star Fugitive Task Force, deputies were not wearing body cameras when Smith was killed. The incident was also not recorded on squad car dash cameras.

Family and friends of Smith are demanding transparency in the investigation.

Smith's shooting was just the latest in a string of high-profile fatalities involving police officers in the Twin Cities area.

In April, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Department officials said the now-former officer who fired the fatal shot, Kim Potter, meant to fire a stun gun as Wright attempted to flee, but instead grabbed her firearm. Potter faces a manslaughter charge.

Wright's death came as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial for murder in connection with George Floyd's death in police custody in May 2020. Chauvin, who was recorded kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, was later convicted of murder and manslaughter. He'll be sentenced later this year.