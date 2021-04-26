Andrew Brown Jr. shooting: Town declares state of emergency ahead of expected release of footage

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The mayor of Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency in the area on Monday as deputies prepare to release footage from a fatal police shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker declared state of emergency ahead of the expected release of body camera footage from the shooting death Andrew Brown Jr. Brown was shot and killed last Wednesday as Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies were serving a warrant on felony drug charges.

Seven deputies are currently on leave following the shooting.

Officials say the release of the footage could cause "civil unrest." Several peaceful protests took place in the city last week following the shooting.

A planned protest began at 7 a.m. at the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building on Monday.

The video is set to be viewed by Brown's family and their attorney at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m., and a news conference will immediately follow.

Officials noted in a document, that protesters have the right to peacefully assemble and the city of Elizabeth City will protect that right.

According to a news release, all law enforcement officers, emergency services personnel, and city employees are subject to Elizabeth City's control and must comply with the City of Elizabeth City's Emergency Operation Plan for public safety.

After receiving questions, Pasquotank Co., officials said:



There is NO curfew.

There are NO restrictions.

This will assist with any additional resource requests.

There has been rumors circulating that the National Guard is in Elizabeth City for this event. This is not accurate. They have not been requested at this time.

They added that all of this is subject to change. However, this is the most current information.

Brown’s family previously said they remain hopeful that the deputies will be held accountable as the investigation plays out.

Images of the warrant being served when Andrew Brown was killed were released Monday. Click here to read part 1 and click here to read part 2.

Click here to read the entire State of Emergency declaration.

This story was originally published by Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.