6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published moving forward due to racist images

Steven Senne/AP
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 5:10 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 12:17:53-05

BOSTON — The business that preserves and protects Dr. Seuss’ legacy has announced it will stop publishing six titles because of racist and insensitive imagery.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement on Tuesday, the author and illustrator's birthday, that the books portray people in ways that are hurtful.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the organization said in a statement.

The six books affected by the company's decision are “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” "McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

The decision follows months of deliberation.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” it said.

Books by Dr. Seuss, who was born Theodor Geisel in 1904 and died in 1991, still remain beloved. His works earned his estate an estimated $33 million before taxes in 2020. However, his books have been increasingly criticized over the way Blacks, Asians and other groups are portrayed.

